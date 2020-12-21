CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and IDEX. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $372,869.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00347328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025313 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Coinsuper, IDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

