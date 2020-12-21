CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,852 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CDK Global by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

CDK opened at $50.97 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

