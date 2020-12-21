CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Reaches $2,400.32

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 65.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 75.1% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $2,400.32 and $10.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002726 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002072 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007291 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000112 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.