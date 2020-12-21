Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.30

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.30 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 11010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -396.15 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $583,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,414,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,227,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,842 shares of company stock valued at $23,056,217. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

