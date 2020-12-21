Casey’s General Stores (CASY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY):

12/11/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/1/2020 – Casey’s General Stores is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Casey’s General Stores is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Casey’s General Stores is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $202.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Casey’s have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock got a boost following the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the bottom-line not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Notably, improved sales volume coupled with better expense management and strong fuel margin contributed to the growth. We note that Inside same-store sales steadily improved throughout the quarter benefiting from Grocery & Other Merchandise category performance. However, total revenues continued to decline owing to softness in Fuel and Prepared Food & Fountain categories. Nonetheless, the company remains committed toward improving sales and profitability. Casey's remains focused on price and product optimization, cost containment, digital engagements and maintaining ample liquidity.”

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,870. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $196.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

