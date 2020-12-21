Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CWST stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 123,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

