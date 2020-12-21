Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $21.46

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $19.68. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 47,446 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

