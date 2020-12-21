Carbon Hits Market Cap of $628,079.36 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $628,079.36 and $114,459.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00148316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00801078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00213332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00371260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00118820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00074929 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

