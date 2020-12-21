Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.