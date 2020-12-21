Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NYSE TM opened at $153.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

