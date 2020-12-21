Captrust Financial Advisors Has $139,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,723,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40,884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 327,311 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.92. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.