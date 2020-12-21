Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nordson were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 277.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nordson by 535.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 15.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $198.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

