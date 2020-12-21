Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 449.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

TDY stock opened at $380.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

