Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.89

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.89 and last traded at $77.82, with a volume of 7562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

CMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 23.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD)

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.