Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Raised to $8.50 at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

