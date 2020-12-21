Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $20.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.73.

NYSE CPE opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $556.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 833.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 32.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

