Callisto Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.43 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $49,821.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $645.48 or 0.02692910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028375 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

