California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,089 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,879 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,093,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 313,697 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $39.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 509,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,601,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,076,390 and sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

