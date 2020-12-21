California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.08 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,630,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,077,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.36.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $218.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

