California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $216,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,901 shares of company stock worth $839,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

LSCC stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.06, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

