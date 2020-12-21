California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,769,000 after purchasing an additional 471,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,068,000 after purchasing an additional 285,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $84.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $6,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.