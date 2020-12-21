California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 181 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $93.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $152,150.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 737 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $70,140.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

