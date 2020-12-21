Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives $15.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $503.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Caleres has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Caleres by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Caleres by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 252.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Caleres by 187.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Caleres by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

