Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Cairn Energy stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.16. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

