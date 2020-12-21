Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.13.

CBT opened at $44.28 on Friday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

