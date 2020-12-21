Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cabaletta Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $12.99 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

