Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $102,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $866,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,382.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

BFST traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.