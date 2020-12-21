Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bunzl from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $33.65 on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

