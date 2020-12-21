Bunge (NYSE:BG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

NYSE BG opened at $64.38 on Monday. Bunge has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 58.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 256,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

