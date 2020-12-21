Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $65.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NYSE BG opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. Bunge has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

