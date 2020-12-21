Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.69. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $8,062,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $14,679,000.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

