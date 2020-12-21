Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $917.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.00. 34,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.96. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

