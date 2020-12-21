Brokerages Set Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE) Price Target at $55.25

Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

VIE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NYSE:VIE traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,254. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 72.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,827,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 765.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 85.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 114.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 239,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares during the period.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

