Brokerages Set Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Target Price at $1,119.25

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,119.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $988.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $999.74 and its 200-day moving average is $996.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.66. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $3.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

