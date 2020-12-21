Brokerages Set Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.36. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.