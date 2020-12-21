Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) PT at $25.07

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 268,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,327,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 43,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

