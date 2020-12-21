Brokerages Set Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) PT at $7.50

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSBR. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 157,818 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,085,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,504 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 182,290 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 55.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 313,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. 38,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,256. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

