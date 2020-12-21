Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report $639.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $627.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $650.40 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $560.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $56,031.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $1,350,089.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,148,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,431 shares of company stock worth $14,441,738. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409,192 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after buying an additional 133,151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 131.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 81,236 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,622,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,435,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,950. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.