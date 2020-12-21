Brokerages Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $88,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,838 shares of company stock worth $256,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 130,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $368.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

