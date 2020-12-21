Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hub Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,623,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.08. 419,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

