Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.37 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce sales of $339.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.64 million and the lowest is $330.50 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

NYSE EXR traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $112.49. 1,428,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,286. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,213,073. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.