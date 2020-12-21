Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce sales of $339.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.64 million and the lowest is $330.50 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

NYSE EXR traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $112.49. 1,428,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,286. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,213,073. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

