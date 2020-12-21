Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,399 shares of company stock worth $27,925,522. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $153.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.22.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

