Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Brinker International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 179.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,084 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,572,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 795,814 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

