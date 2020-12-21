Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 206,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,360.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

