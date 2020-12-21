Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $785,000 Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 34.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 14.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

