Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

ROST stock opened at $117.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

