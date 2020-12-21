Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $812,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genpact by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genpact by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.