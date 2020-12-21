Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $944,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.47.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.21 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.76 and its 200 day moving average is $180.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.