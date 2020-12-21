Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $861,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,768,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 70,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 69.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 244,247 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:LZB opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

