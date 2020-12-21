Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $854,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $1,634,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in IDEX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $198.55 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $199.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day moving average of $176.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,107,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.27.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

